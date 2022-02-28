Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after buying an additional 122,339 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 20.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at about $4,205,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $139.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,753. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.34. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.