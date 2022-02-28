Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 110 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 75.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter worth about $146,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:WDFC traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.32. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,232. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.07. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $198.15 and a 12-month high of $322.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

