MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Purchases 4,047 Shares

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 24th, General L.P. Standard bought 4,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,508.00.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, General L.P. Standard acquired 800 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $4,928.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,702 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $10,977.90.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,400 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $8,834.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $15,282.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, General L.P. Standard purchased 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $9,008.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,100.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, General L.P. Standard purchased 4,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,921.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, General L.P. Standard purchased 7,991 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,514.37.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,100 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $11,907.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDIA traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $5.97. 30,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,738. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62.
MediaCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediaCo (MDIA)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.