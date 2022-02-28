MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Purchases 4,047 Shares

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, General L.P. Standard bought 4,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,508.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, General L.P. Standard acquired 800 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $4,928.00.

On Friday, February 18th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,702 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $10,977.90.

On Wednesday, February 16th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,400 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $8,834.00.

On Monday, February 14th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $15,282.00.

On Friday, February 11th, General L.P. Standard purchased 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $9,008.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,100.00.

On Monday, February 7th, General L.P. Standard purchased 4,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,921.00.

On Friday, February 4th, General L.P. Standard purchased 7,991 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,514.37.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,100 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $11,907.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIA traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $5.97. 30,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,738. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MediaCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MediaCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MediaCo in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MediaCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Standard General L.P. grew its stake in MediaCo by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 347,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 162,931 shares in the last quarter.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

