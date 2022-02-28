Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $20.53. 91,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,728,416. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

