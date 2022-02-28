Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.350-$5.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $153.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.10. Medpace has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,313 shares of company stock worth $60,007,919 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Medpace by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

