MEET.ONE (MEETONE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,877.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $168,015.81 and $1,877.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00043022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.44 or 0.06808718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,259.83 or 0.99922701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002953 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

