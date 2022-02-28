Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.32 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

