Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKGAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($289.77) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $42.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

