Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $64.55 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

