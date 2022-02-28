Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.93 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $53,716.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001093 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,808,995 coins and its circulating supply is 79,808,897 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

