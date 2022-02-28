Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $336,935.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00003545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $336,935.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004151 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.