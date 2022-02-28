Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SEA were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock opened at $137.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a one year low of $111.50 and a one year high of $372.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

