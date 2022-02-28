Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

