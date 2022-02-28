Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $782,000 Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 71,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,587,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 142,203 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.07. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

