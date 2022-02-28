Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $57.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

