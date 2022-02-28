Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHR opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

