Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 589 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $31.45 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $123.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

