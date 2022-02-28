Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 947 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of PBH opened at $58.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.42. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

