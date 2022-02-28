MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 4.2% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.22. 37,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,657. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22.

