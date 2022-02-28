MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $71,000 in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after purchasing an additional 475,686 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 647,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 312,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 293,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,911,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $460.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

