MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $124,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 124,179 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Twilio by 363.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 2,290.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.56.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $167.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.22. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.00 and a 12-month high of $418.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

