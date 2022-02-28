Millennium Management LLC Acquires 137,227 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 164.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 333.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,846 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $7,077,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of MXL stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.