Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) by 107.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,198,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621,260 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Zhihu by 110.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,186,000 after buying an additional 4,675,986 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 40,530.4% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,039 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter valued at $12,133,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 609.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 969,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter worth about $5,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZH opened at $3.51 on Monday. Zhihu Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

