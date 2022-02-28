Millennium Management LLC Has $10.41 Million Stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,071,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GXII. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $486,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 89.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $3,758,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $8,687,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $2,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

GXII stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.06.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.