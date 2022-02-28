Millennium Management LLC Has $10.70 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $10,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.3% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 721,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 632,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $52,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $76.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

