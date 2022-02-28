Millennium Management LLC Sells 7,100 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

WING opened at $140.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.16. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

