Millennium Management LLC Takes $10.57 Million Position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,366,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at $482,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRC opened at $5.94 on Monday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a current ratio of 51.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STRC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

