MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at $12,827,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 53.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 13.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.05.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $50.24 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.41.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

