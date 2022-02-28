MML Investors Services LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 55.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 849,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,984,000 after buying an additional 302,631 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 24.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 24,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 55,875 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IGHG opened at $72.15 on Monday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.67.

