Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for 1.6% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $151.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,513 shares of company stock valued at $71,071,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

