ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $550.29 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will report sales of $550.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $544.38 million and the highest is $555.66 million. ModivCare reported sales of $456.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MODV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of MODV traded up $12.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.01. 188,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 72.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

