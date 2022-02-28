monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of monday.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.07.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $155.24 on Thursday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $121.96 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.55.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that monday.com will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

