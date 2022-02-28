monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $200.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $430.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.07.

MNDY stock opened at $155.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.55. monday.com has a 12-month low of $121.96 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $6,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $7,216,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $11,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $43,525,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

