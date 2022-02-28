Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.87

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.87 and last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 41403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

Several analysts recently commented on MONDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Investec upgraded Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

