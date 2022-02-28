Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 25,657 AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 661.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.
AMERISAFE Company Profile (Get Rating)
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
