Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after buying an additional 346,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,805,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,550,000 after buying an additional 65,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,527,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,612,000 after buying an additional 206,748 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.09. 227,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,136,200. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

