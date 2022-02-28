Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $1.83 Million in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 810,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 614.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 574,017 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 376,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 160,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 2,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 264,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:MANU remained flat at $$13.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Manchester United plc has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73.
Manchester United Company Profile (Get Rating)
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
