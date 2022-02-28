Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 75,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 724,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,821,000 after acquiring an additional 120,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,371,000 after acquiring an additional 115,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,397,000 after acquiring an additional 100,298 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

ABMD traded down $3.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,984. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total value of $607,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

