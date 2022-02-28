Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of FCFS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.29. 3,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,505. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

