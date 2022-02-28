Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.48. 215,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,792. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPM. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

