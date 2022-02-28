Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MMYT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

MMYT opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.12 and a beta of 1.34. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $1,230,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 188,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

