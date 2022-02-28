Morgan Stanley Cuts Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target to GBX 1,224

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,480 ($20.13) to GBX 1,224 ($16.65) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.99) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($21.62) to GBX 1,530 ($20.81) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,093.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

