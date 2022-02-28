Morgan Stanley Cuts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $138.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. FBN Securities decreased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cross Research decreased their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.87.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW opened at $118.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VMware by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in VMware by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.