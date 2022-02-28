Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $29,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 13.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

MARA opened at $23.07 on Monday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 4.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MARA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

