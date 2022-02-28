Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Visteon were worth $31,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 958.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,234 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,622,000 after buying an additional 216,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,023,000 after buying an additional 121,157 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after buying an additional 83,205 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,482,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.10.

Shares of VC opened at $124.60 on Monday. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $136.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.86 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

