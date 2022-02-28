Morgan Stanley Has $30.98 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,276,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Discovery were worth $30,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Discovery by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $28.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.19. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

