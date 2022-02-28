Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,495,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Xerox were worth $30,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at $72,811,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 153.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after purchasing an additional 896,763 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 316.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,169,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 888,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4,616.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 687,376 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of XRX opened at $20.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Xerox’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Xerox Profile (Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.