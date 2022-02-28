Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 515,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $31,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

VSGX opened at $58.41 on Monday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $55.67 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55.

