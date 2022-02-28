Morgan Stanley Raises BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $32.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE BWA traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.