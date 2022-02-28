Morgan Stanley Trims Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Target Price to $54.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $37.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,492 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,288 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,052 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $59,130,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

